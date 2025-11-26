Golf: Ryan Fox sets lofty goals for himself in 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

Matthew Harris / PHOTOSPORT

The holiday is over for Ryan Fox and the Kiwi golfer is gearing up for what he hopes will be an even better 2026.

Fox completed his second full season on the PGA Tour with two victories and a top 40 finish in the 2025 standings.

After that he took a fully deserved two months away from the game, relaxing back in Auckland with his family.

“The year I had let me do that, have a chance to take a break, be a dad, be normal and so I’m buzzing to be back into it this week,” Fox told media in Brisbane.

He didn’t touch his golf clubs for the first month of his break but has been training since then, playing some social golf. He’s now preparing for this week’s Australian PGA Championship in Queensland.

Fox has won in Australia three times, the first was in 2014 and it is a place he enjoys playing.

“Obviously this is the first tour I played when I turned pro and this year it fitted in perfectly (with my schedule).

“I didn’t want to take three months off golf and go back (to the US) early next year and find it (his game) again.

“We’re playing two great golf courses the next two weeks, great fields, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire

Fox won the Myrtle Beach Classic in May and the Canadian Open in June. So what about 2026?

“Obviously I want to build on it, it’s hard to beat a year like I had this year, other than missing the Tour Championship I ticked every box.”

He does want to make the international team for the first time and play the Presidents Cup against the USA at Medinah in Chicago in September 2026.

“That is something I feel I’ve missed out on the last couple of goes and I’m in a good place, I’m in all the big events next year so I really want to be a part of that team.”

The 38-year-old said he would also love to be contending in one of the major tournaments. He has previously finished in the top 20 at both the the Open Championship and the US Open.

“I know my golf game is good enough to compete with the best players in the world and I give myself a few more chances of that next year.”

So he’ll get back up to speed in Australia over the next two weeks at the Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open.

“I’m coming in here not playing to keep status which is really nice, but I want to do well the next two weeks.

“It’s a good place to be, my golf game is in good shape at home so I’m excited to test it in tournament conditions again.”

Matthew Harris / PHOTOSPORT

Fox will play alongside nine other New Zealand golfers this week, including World Tour players Daniel Hillier and Kazuma Kobori.

“Kiwi golf is in a really good place at the moment with a bunch of guys on various tours around the world and to see young guys doing well and it’s cool to see so many of them here,” Fox said.

The Australian PGA Championship runs from 27-30 November at the Royal Queensland Golf Club.

