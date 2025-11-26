Auckland man taken to hospital with serious injuries, police trying to find offender

Source: Radio New Zealand

A man has serious injuries after an incident in West Auckland’s Henderson.

In a statement, police said officers were called to Edsel Street, in the main town centre, at 2.40pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was found with injuries and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are in the area making inquiries and trying to locate the offender involved who left the scene, police said.

“Our inquiries are still in the early stages as to what has taken place this afternoon.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 105 using the reference number P064587277.”

Hato Hone St John said they sent one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager to the scene.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.”

