Why do some people enter best-dressed competitions again and again?

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

Danni Alfeld has won every award she can possibly win when it comes to New Zealand’s best-dressed competitions in the horse racing scene. And the 26-year-old has achieved this in a remarkably short time – less then three years.

When Alfeld won her first “sash” at Riccarton in Christchurch in 2023, she was hooked. She has won best dressed and best suited (a separate category for women in suits) up and down the country.

In March of this year, she reached the pinnacle of New Zealand’s best dressed competitions, winning the Ned Prix de Fashion in Auckland with a daring bronze pantsuit. It’s a grand final of sorts, where entrants must pre-qualify by winning other best-dressed competitions around the country.

Danni Alfeld won the Ned Prix de Fashion in March, New Zealand’s most prestigious best-dressed award.

supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleHow the oil and gas industry helped rewrite New Zealand’s drilling rules

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR