LIFETASTIC’s brand new limited-edition Christmas cakes are here | Popular gift exchange picks | Fun parties for people and pets

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2025 – With Christmas just around the corner, LIFETASTIC unveils its festive limited collection inspired by “Layers of Joy,” thoughtfully curated into three holiday selections: Christmas cakes for people, Christmas treats for pets, and festive gifting essentials. Whether you’re celebrating with family and friends, preparing a special surprise for your furry companion, or choosing a meaningful gift for the season, LIFETASTIC offers a complete Christmas experience filled with sweetness and ritual.

For human cakes, LIFETASTIC launches three Christmas-exclusive flavours: the LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate Xmas Chocolate Pecan Layer Cake (contains gluten), the upgraded Xmas Strawberry French Cream Layer Cake (contains gluten), and the classic Xmas Watermelon Shine Muscat Grape Layer Cake (gluten-free). Together, they present three distinct festive profiles—rich, elegant, and refreshing—perfectly finishing any holiday feast or gathering.

Complementing the cake collection, LIFETASTIC introduces a lineup of refined gifting delights, including the Musical Assorted Butter Cookies Gift Tin, the LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Christmas-exclusive Handcrafted Chocolate Gift Box, and the Christmas Cake Voucher Set—designed to elevate Christmas parties, gift exchanges, and heartfelt gifting to loved ones or business partners.

LIFETASTIC also celebrates the season with pets in mind, presenting delicate and healthy fresh-food festive treats for furry friends. Highlights include the Christmas Pet Macaron Gift Set and two seasonal pet cakes—the Christmas Tree and Gingerbread Pet Cakes—so pets and their owners can share a warm, joyful, and truly memorable Christmas together.

摘要表 Abstract Table 聖誕蛋糕（Christmas Cakes for People） LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate 聖誕朱古力核桃蛋糕（含麩質）

LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate Xmas Chocolate Pecan Layer Cake 升級版法國忌廉士多啤梨蛋糕（含麩質）

Upgraded Xmas Strawberry French Cream Layer Cake 經典香印提子西瓜蛋糕（無麩質）

Xmas Watermelon Shine Muscat Grape Layer Cake (Gluten Free) 聖誕送禮精品（Christmas Gifting Specials） 聖誕蛋糕禮券套裝 Christmas Cake Voucher Set 售價selling price ：HKD $488／套set

5 套或以上 set or aboce ：HKD $415／套（85 折 / 15% off ）

總價值Value：HKD $810

內含 7 張禮券（買一送一、折扣券、原個蛋糕兌換券、件裝蛋糕兌換券 Contains 7 coupons (Buy-One-Get-One-Free, discount coupon, whole cake redemption coupon, single-piece cake redemption coupon)

聖誕卡片形式包裝，儀式感 & 收藏價值高Christmas card-style packaging, with a strong sense of ceremony and high collectible value.

Coupon valid date until October 30 2026有效期至：2026 年 10 月 30 日 音樂盒雜錦牛油曲奇禮罐 Musical Assorted Butter Cookie Tin** 隱藏式音樂底座（兩款旋律：〈We Wish You a Merry Christmas〉／〈Joy to the World〉）Hidden music base (two melodies: “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” / “Joy to the World”)

四款曲奇口味：原味、朱古力、咖啡、伯爵茶小紅莓 Four cookie flavors: original, chocolate, coffee, Earl Grey tea with cranberry

節日限定包裝 & 收藏價值高 Limited-edition festive packaging with high collectible value. LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy 聖誕限定手工朱古力禮盒 Christmas-Edition Handcrafted Bonbons Gift Box** 節日限定 Christmas limited Edition

Bean-to-bar 香港品牌合作 collaboration with Local Chocolate brand

4 pc of bonbons 松木、開心果、紅桑子及伯爵茶 Pine, Pistachio, Raspberry and Earl Grey 聖誕毛孩甜點系列（Christmas Pet Treats Collection） 聖誕寵物蛋糕 Christmas Pet Cakes 聖誕毛孩馬卡龍禮盒 1）聖誕樹 Christmas Tree Pet Cake — HKD $58 主食材：火雞肉、西蘭花、希臘乳酪 Main ingredients: turkey, broccoli, Greek yogurt

取材自傳統聖誕火雞大餐，充滿節日氛圍 traditional Christmas turkey feast, full of festive atmosphere. 2）薑餅人 Gingerbread Pet Cake — HKD $58 主食材：烤牛肉、西蘭花、希臘乳酪

聖誕烤肉元素，香氣溫暖、造型可愛 Main ingredients: roasted beef, broccoli, Greek yogurt

Features Christmas roast elements, warm aroma and a cute appearance. Christmas Pet Macaron Gift Set — HKD $68 四款口味任選兩款Choose any two out of four flavors.： 鴨肉紅菜頭 ，雞肉紫薯 ，魚肉甘荀番薯 ，牛肉南瓜 Duck and beetroot, chicken and purple sweet potato, fish with carrot and sweet potato, beef and pumpkin.

LIFETASTIC PATISSERIE Branch Information

中環 ifc商場

IFC 中環國際金融中心商場2樓2096B號舖

Shop 2096B, Podium Level 2, ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

+852 2564 8280 | 10:30am – 8:30pm (Sat-Thu & PH) ; 10:30am – 9pm (Fri) 金鐘港鐵站

Admiralty MTR 金鐘港鐵站ADM30B號舖

Kiosk ADM 30B, Admiralty MTR Station, Hong Kong

+852 3709 6364 | 11:30am – 8:30pm 銅鑼灣名店坊

Fashion Walk 銅鑼灣Fashion Walk 1樓Kiosk 1B號舖

Kiosk 1B, 1/F, Main Block, Fashion Walk, 11-19 Great George Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

+852 2564 8283 | 12pm – 8:30pm (Mon-Thu, Sun & PH) ; 11am – 10pm (Fri-Sat) 太古城中心

Cityplaza 太古城中心2期1樓Area 115號舖

Area 115, 18 Taikoo Shing Road, Taikoo Shing , Hong Kong

+852 2395 3368 | 11am – 9:30pm (Mon-Thu) ; 11am – 10pm (Fri-Sun & PH) 尖沙咀The ONE

The ONE 尖沙咀The ONE 4樓L406號舖

Shop L406, Level 4, The ONE, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

+852 2564 8533 | 11am – 9:30pm (Sun -Thu) ; 11am – 10pm (Fri & Sat) 旺角朗豪坊商場

Langham Place 旺角朗豪坊商場B2 35A號舖

Shop 35A, B2/F, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok

+852 2557 7261 | 11am – 10pm 九龍塘又一城

Festival Walk 九龍塘又一城LG2層 Kiosk C號舖

Kiosk C, Level LG2, Festival Walk, 80 Tai Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong

+852 2154 1278 | 11am – 10pm 觀塘apm

APM 觀塘創紀之城5期1樓L1-5舖

Shop L1-5, Level 1, apm Millennium City 5 418 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong

+852 3568 1352 | 11am – 9:30pm (Mon-Thu) ; 11am – 10pm (Fri-Sun & PH) 沙田新城市廣場

New Town Plaza 沙田新城市廣場3期3樓A304A號舖

Shop A304A, Level 3, New Town Plaza Phase 3, 18-19 Sha Tin Centre Street, Sha Tin

+852 2117 0708 | 11am – 9pm (Mon – Thu) ; 11am – 10pm (Fri – Sun) 元朗形點I

Yoho Mall I 元朗形點I期2樓2065號舖

Shop No. 2065, Level 2, YOHO MALL I, 9 Long Yat Road, Yuen Long

+852 3998 4262 | 12pm – 8:30pm (Mon-Thu) ; 11am – 10pm (Fri-Sun & PH) 荃灣廣場

Tsuen Wan Plaza 荃灣大壩街4-30號荃灣廣場1樓126號舖

Shop 126, Level 1, Tsuen Wan Plaza, 4-30 Tai Pa Street, Tsuen Wan

+852 3709 6045 | 11am – 10pm The Southside 黃竹坑香葉道11號THE SOUTHSIDE地下G47號舖

Shop G47, G/F, THE SOUTHSIDE, 11 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang

+852 2538 6990 | 11:30am- 8:30pm 屯門市廣場

Tuen Mun Town Plaza 屯門市廣場1期1樓1158號舖 (即將開幕）

Shop 1158, Level 1, Tuen Mun Town Plaza 1 (Coming Soon)

+852 2695 2677｜ 10:30am- 9:00pm

