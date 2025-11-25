Lifestyle – From a Christchurch School Hall to Global Recognition: Chan’s Martial Arts Celebrates 50 Years

Source: Chan’s Martial Arts

A sold-out gala dinner on Saturday November 29 will mark a special milestone for a local institution that has grown from humble beginnings to become a leading martial arts organisation nationally:

Chan’s Martial Arts is celebrating 50 years of teaching, training, and transformation.

Founded in 1975 by Grandmaster Chan Seng Chee, the school began with a small Tae Kwon Do class at the Christchurch YMCA. Half a century later, Chan’s Martial Arts (CMA) has grown into an internationally respected organisation which has shaped the lives of hundreds of people. CMA offers Shao Chi Chuan Kung Fu and Sing Ong Tai Chi Chuan, with schools across Aotearoa and connections around the globe.

“This year’s dinner is extra special,” says an organiser. “We hold a dinner after the annual Black Belt grading every year, but this is the first time we’ve gathered to celebrate five decades of legacy – and to formally launch a limited edition book telling the story of CMA’s journey.”

The event is at capacity with 220 guests attending, featuring Grandmaster Chan himself as well as his senior students, including Master Mike Kinney, Master Bruce Lord, Master Marcus Simons, and Master Paul Reid. The celebration will also honour the many Christchurch families who’ve trained together and reached Black Belt status across more than one generation.

Over the past 50 years, thousands of students have trained through CMA’s system, with hundreds of Black Belts earned. The style developed by Grandmaster Chan emphasises biomechanical efficiency, stress-free movement, and lifelong wellness — drawing on a unique synthesis of Eastern martial arts philosophy and modern health science.

“When I started teaching in 1975, I never imagined the impact this school would have,” says Grandmaster Chan. “It’s humbling to see so many students walk this path. Martial arts is not just about self-defence — it’s a way of growing strong minds, kind hearts, and resilient communities.”

The 50th Anniversary commemorative book, Chan’s Martial Arts: The First 50 Years, will be officially launched at the gala and is available in limited numbers via chansmartialarts.com.

