Fire at Auckland LGBTTQIA+ nightclub G.A.Y treated as suspicious

Source: Radio New Zealand

A fire at an Auckland LGBTTQIA+ nightclub at the weekend is being treated as suspicious.

A blaze broke out in G.A.Y on Karangahape Road early on Sunday morning.

It activated a fire alarm, and the road was blocked for an hour while fire crews worked to put it out.

One person was assessed by ambulance staff.

Police have revealed the fire started in a rubbish bin in a bathroom.

They say enquiries are ongoing but the fire is considered suspicious on the information so far.

Investigators will be reviewing security camera footage and further speaking to witnesses.

