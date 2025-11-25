FENZ applies for facilitation to end pay dispute with firefighters

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi / RNZ

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) has applied for independent facilitation to put an end to its long running dispute with the firefighters union.

It has been 16 months since the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) began pay talks with FENZ, in July 2024.

FENZ said the union’s most recent proposal was more than three times its offer and far beyond what it was willing to agree to.

“We’re asking the Employment Relations Authority to provide facilitation to help bring the parties together because of the protracted nature of bargaining and the impact on public safety from prolonged and repeated strike action,” deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said in a statement.

“There’s a gulf between us at the moment. Moving to facilitated bargaining is the next logical step to resolve the dispute and keep our communities safe.”

Stiffler said FENZ had approached bargaining in “good faith with the goal of reaching a fair, sustainable and reasonable settlement”, with its latest offer amounting to a 6.2 percent average increase over three years.

She said the average pay for a senior firefighter had cumulatively increased by 37 percent in the past 10 years.

“We want a fair outcome that recognises the incredible dedication and service of our people and delivers a modern and sustainable fire service,” Stiffler said.

“At the same time, approximately 95 percent of Fire and Emergency’s operations are funded by a levy on New Zealanders’ building, contents and vehicle insurance. With increasing insurance costs, we have to be mindful of cost-of-living pressures.”

A spokesperson for the NZPFU said the application for facilitation had been made in October but was initially adjourned so that another negotiation meeting could take place.

They said the Employment Relations Authority will make a decision later on Tuesday on whether to order facilitation after the most recent meeting.

