Fatal crash, Ashburton

One person has died following a crash at the intersection of Hinds Arundel Road and Gills Road, Ashburton, this evening.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, around 6pm.

Sadly, the motorcyclist was found deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

