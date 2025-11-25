Adult and Community Education in TEIs

Source: Tertiary Education Commission

Last updated 22 January 2025

Adult and Community Education (ACE) in tertiary education institutions (TEIs) is for community-based education delivered by eligible TEIs. This page covers eligibility and TEI responsibilities.

ACE in TEI funding supports:

achievement of Tertiary Education Strategy priorities,

re-engagement of learners in education, and

provision of foundation skills development and pathways to other learning opportunities that meet community needs (including further education or the workplace).

Eligibility

TEIs eligible for ACE funding are New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, polytechnics and wānanga. For more information on programme and learner eligibility please see the ACE in Communities funding conditions for the relevant year.

Any funding requests for ACE provision must demonstrate how it:

ACE funding is not for provision broadly classed as hobby courses (eg, arts, crafts and music; gardening; personal fitness and recreation; and home maintenance).

Changes to programme eligibility from 2025

ACE must be delivered face-to-face (for example, not delivered online or via distance learning), unless you have received our prior written approval for another form of delivery due to exceptional circumstances.

For information on applying for an exemption to deliver ACE programme, see Exemptions and exceptional circumstances.

TEI responsibilities

Eligible TEIs are required to work with local iwi, local organisations, peak bodies, local industry, local employers, and communities, including other ACE providers, to identify and meet community learning needs.

Eligible TEIs must ensure that their funded ACE programme will:

address the needs of target learner groups,

primarily focus on:

acquisition of foundation skills,

re-engaging learners whose previous learning was not successful, and

ensuring the progression of learners into formal tertiary education,

target ACE provision in foundation skills to learners who have low or no formal qualifications, and

target ACE provision in English Language Teaching (ELT) (formerly known as Specialised English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)) to learners with English language needs.

