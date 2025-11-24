Worker critically injured at kiwifruit packhouse near Ōpōtiki

Source: Radio New Zealand

A worker has been critically injured in a machinery accident at a kiwifruit packhouse near Ōpōtiki.

Fire, police, ambulance and a rescue helicopter were at the scene at the Riverlock Packhouse in Ōtara, just outside the town.

St John said the patient had been airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

A Worksafe spokesperson said it had launched an investigation but was still find out what had happened.

“Manufacturing is a large and diverse sector, and it has the largest total number of injuries of any sector. Accidents involving machinery remain a common cause of acute harm,” the spokesperson said.

Riverlock is a family-owned company.

Its website said the company was expert in kiwifruit production, packing, cool storage and and orchard management.

The owners were not available for comment when RNZ called the company.

