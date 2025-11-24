‘We want it to end’; Hui on Te Pāti Māori schism

Source: Radio New Zealand

That came from a hui called for by Te Rūnanga Nui Ā Ngāpuhi where more than 200 people packed into Kohewhata Marae in Kaikohe to speak with Kapa-Kingi face-to-face and decide on their response to her and Tākuta Ferris’ expulsion from the party this month.

Among those in attendance were Ferris, Tāmaki Makaurau MP Oriini Kaipara and whānau from across Te Tai Tokerau and Muriwhenua.

There was broad support for Kapa-Kingi at the hui to remain the MP for Te Tai Tokerau and hopes Te Pāti Māori could mend the current schism in time to contest the 2026 General Election as a unified party.

Many also called for the party’s president John Tamihere to stand down.

Te Pāti Māori’s National Executive declined an invitation to attend the hui citing concerns around potential legal trouble – a move described as “extremely disheartening” and “insulting by hui organisers.

The party has alleged Kapa-Kingi “overspent” her electorate budget and, along with Ferris, plotted to take over the leadership of the party. Kapa-Kingi has denied both claims.

Speaking to the crowd, Kapa-Kingi addressed the claims of financial mismanagement. She said she had received an email from the Parliamentary Services Office that she was in fact within her Parliamentary budget – by $1.

“I want to share that with you, because there’s so many other mischievous and bad stories that have been told for bad reasons… and I want to be able to correct those things so that people know better what has actually happened from me.”

Kapa-Kingi said there were dynamics of “sexism”, “narcissism” and “misogyny” at play within the party.

“What is getting played out against me, and against my colleagues – and one of my dear colleagues that is no longer here – is all of that horrible, yuckiness, targeted at wāhine Māori.” she said.

She said some Māori might feel like the last 12 months had been “the worst ever”, the worst was still yet to come.

“I love you, and I am here for you and I’m not going anywhere.” she said.

“And how do we end this? We stand JT down. That’s how we end it.”

Looking ahead

The ultimate goal of the hui was for Te Tai Tokerau to discuss strategies on how to respond to Kapa-Kingi’s expulsion and find consensus on how move forward.

All who wanted to speak where invited to do so, while note takers gathered their kōrero to report back on later in the evening.

The hui was both jovial and tense, at times, as kaikōrero took turns sharing their whakāro to the whare. Some spoke about the need for young people to step up into leadership positions while others spoke of how Te Whakaputanga needed to be at the centre of decision making.

Among the speakers Ngātiwai rangatira Aperahama Edwards who said many people were feeling hurt and confused, especially after the unity displayed during Te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

“We want it to end,” he said.

“We don’t want our people led into the trenches to have choose sides.”

Edwards said the ructions within the party had taken attention away from other kaupapa, like the recent changes to the Marine and Coastal Areas Act (MACA).

“I ended up going down to Parliament , so I’m probably the last person to give advice to either of them on how to get back in there. I went down and got kicked out of there to try and draw attention to what’s happening in front of our eyes.”

“But the only kōrero that was being consumed in the media and on social media was the inferno raging within Te Pāti Māori.” he said.

Edwards said it would be the taimariki who carried the mauri of the hīkoi to Parliament that would be most affected.

“Where’s the aroha for those taitamariki? Because they’re looking at all their superheroes sitting across both camps, embroiled in this raru, and their hearts break.” he said.

