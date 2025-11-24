Police still looking for two people involved in unprovoked Southland assault

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Southland police are still looking for two people involved in what they describe as a particularly vicious and unprovoked assault.

On November 15th a man was lured from his Edendale home by a woman seeking help with a flat tyre.

He followed her to the corner of Melvin Street and Turner Street, where a man attacked him.

He suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose, and lost consciousness.

The woman was slim, in her late teens or early twenties, and wearing a long black wig, shorts and knee-high boots.

The man was slim and was wearing light track pants, boots, a light top and gloves.

