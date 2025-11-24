Kiwis to open Rugby League World Cup against Australia

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Kiwis have been drawn with defending champions Australia for next year’s Rugby League World Cup.

They are in a four-team Group A along with Fiji and Cook Islands.

England, Samoa and Lebanon are in Group B, while Tonga, Papua New Guinea and France are in Group C.

Group A teams will each play three matches against the other teams in Group A. Group B and C teams will each play three matches against the teams in the adjacent group.

The top two teams from Group A will progress to the Semi-Finals, while the top two teams from a combined table of Group B and Pool C will progress to the Semi-Finals.

New Zealand and Australia will meet in the tournament opener in Sydney on 15 October, 2026.

The Kiwi Ferns are in Group B of the women’s tournament along with Papua New Guinea, France and Fiji, while Australia, England, Samoa and Wales are in group A.

Each team will play three matches against the other teams in their Group. The top two teams from each Group will progress to the Semi-Finals.

There is a double-header in Christchurch on 25 October with the Kiwis playing Cook Islands and the Kiwi Ferns playing France.

The finals will be played in Brisbane on 15 November.

Kiwis’ World Cup draw

Kiwis v Australia: October 15, Sydney

Kiwis v Cook Islands, October 25, Christchurch

Kiwis v Fiji, October 31, Gold Coast

Kiwi Ferns’ World Cup draw

Kiwi Ferns v Fiji, October 18, Newcastle

Kiwi Ferns v France, October 25, Christchurch

Kiwi Ferns v Papua New Guinea, October 31, Gold Coast

