Football: Phoenix set to take off after positive start to A-League

While expectations are always high, the Phoenix women would be delighted with the position they find themselves in the A-League.

Bev Priestman’s side scored their first win of the season on Sunday, beating Melbourne Victory for the first time with a 1-0 triumph in Porirua.

They had been winless in their previous seven meetings, with last season’s beaten grand finalists recording four draws and three defeats.

The Phoenix are unbeaten after three games and sit fifth in the standings.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground – there is still lots of work to do,” Priestman said.

“They showed a more mature performance to just grind out a win, and I knew I had to do that with the players that I had available.”

The Phoenix ranks have been depleted in recent weeks and they were without six first-team players for the Victory game.

Macey Fraser was granted a leave of absence to address her mental health earlier this month, while last week it was confirmed that they had lost midfielders Tessel Middag and Alyssa Whinham for the rest of the season after suffering ACL knee injuries.

Priestman addressed the team after losing Middag and Whinham.

“I didn’t want a poor me mindset, it wasn’t going to help us. [We need to] improve every week and just focus on the process,” Priestman said.

“We’ve chucked a whole lot of players together, almost half the team, and we’re growing and learning [about] each other and we’re starting to establish some maturity.

“When I got the group together I did speak about how it’s going to take everyone to get this team over the line, and this moment that we’re in right now speaks to that.”

Priestman, who is in her first season in charge at the Wellington club, said the start to the season had set them up nicely.

There is now a two-week break in the A-League as the Football Ferns take on Australia in a two-match series.

“It feels great going into the international window with a win. We’re on the board now and off we go.”

Teenager Pia Vlok scored the goal against Victory, and at 17 years and 80 days old Vlok became the youngest goal-scorer in the team’s short history.

“Young players sometimes can get overwhelmed… but she stuck to her role, she did her job [and] she executed, and that’s the sign of a great player.”

Priestman was also proud of the defensive showing against a quality Victory team.

“Everyone was immense. Towards the end it was just ‘defend for your life’ and they did that, and we have to take pride in a clean sheet.”

The Wellington Phoenix’s next game is at Melbourne City on 7 December.

