Cliff rescue in central Auckland suburb

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Two people stuck on a cliff in the Auckland suburb of St Heliers have been rescued two hours after they fell.

Emergency services were called to the accident shortly after 9pm this evening.

Fire and Emergency says its specialist lines team managed to reach the pair from below and took them to shore via boat.

St Johns said two patients in a serious condition have been taken to hospital.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand