Body found in search for missing woman Te Anihana Pomana

Police say a body has been found in the search for Te Anihana Pomana, who has been missing since August.

Te Anihana Pomana, also known as Ani Anderson, went missing on 21 August after leaving Sky City hotel in the early hours of the morning.

The 25-year-old was seen on CCTV heading towards Victoria Street West in the central city before she vanished.

“At around 7.43pm Police were notified a body was located in dense bush in the Pukekohe area,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, Auckland Central Area Investigations Manager.

“Formal identification is yet to take place; however it is believed to be the body of Te Anihana.”

Polic are investigating the circumstances of the death and a post mortem is expected to be carried out in due course.

