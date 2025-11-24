Body found in search for man missing at Christchurch lake

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have found a body they believe to be a man who went missing in the water at a Christchurch lake.

Search and rescue teams had been searching the area at Lake Rua in Harewood, along with the police dive squad on Monday

Police were alerted about 6.50pm on Sunday of a man reported missing

A dragon boating event, the Aoraki Open, was held at Lake Rua earlier on Sunday.

A formal identification of the body is still being carried out.

The surrounding area remains closed to the public.

Aoraki Dragon Boat Association president Karen Lloyd-Griffiths told RNZ she and another board member were the last to leave the lake about 5.30pm, following the regatta.

“It is a very sad and sobering turn of events, especially following such a wonderful spring day. Our thoughts are with his whanau and this time,” she said.

All training sessions had been cancelled until the person was found and any rāhui had been lifted, Lloyd-Griffiths said.

