Appeal for information following suspicious fires, Avalon

Police investigating suspicious fires in the Avalon area are appealing to the public for information.

Police have been made aware of two fires, one on Tuesday 11 November and another on Thursday 20 November, which have been determined to be suspicious and are being investigated.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police believe these may not be the only suspicious fires in the area recently.

We would like to speak with anyone who may have seen any unusual or suspicious fires in the Avalon area over the past month, whether you were just passing through or live in the area.

Information can be provided through 105, referencing file number 251124/5354.

You can also make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

