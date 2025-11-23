‘Sorry about the whole Covid thing’: Tool apologise with catalogue deep-dive in Auckland

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

The lead vocalist of US progressive rock unit Tool has apologised for performing in New Zealand with Covid at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Speaking to a sold-out crowd at Spark Arena in Auckland on Saturday, singer Maynard James Keenan said he was “sorry about the whole Covid thing”.

Drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Adam Jones then launched into a swirling 10-minute rendition of the title track to their hypnotic 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, setting the tone of what was to follow over an enthralling but somewhat brooding two-hour show.

Rock band Tool performing live at Auckland’s Spark Arena on 22 November, 2025.

RNZ / Elliott Samuels

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleLuxon Govt Two Year Anniversary: Greenpeace releases updated timeline of War on Nature

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR