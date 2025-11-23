NZIGP Waikato Challenge cancelled after competitor taken to hospital in critical condition

Source: Radio New Zealand

Hampton Downs

A Waikato motorsport event has been cancelled, after a competitor was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

MotorSport New Zealand said a competitor suffered a medical episode during a race at the NZIGP Waikato Challenge at Hampton Downs on Sunday.

They pulled to the side of the track and responders were on the scene immediately.

The rest of the event was called off.

MotorSport NZ president Deborah Day said its thoughts and best wishes were with the competitor and their family.

