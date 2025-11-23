Live: Ireland v South Africa – international rugby union

Source: Radio New Zealand

Ireland take on South Africa in the Autumn Internationals at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6.40am NZT.

Team lists

Ireland: M Hansen, T O’Brien, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe, S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park, A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong, J Ryan, T Beirne, R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris (capt).

Bench: R Kelleher, P McCarthy, F Bealham, C Prendergast, J Conan, C Casey, J Crowley, T Farrell.

South Africa: D Willemse, C Moodie, J Kriel, D De Allende, C Kolbe, S Feinberg-Mngomezulu, C Reinach, B Venter, M Marx, T du Toit, E Etzebeth, R Nortje, S Kolisi (capt), PS du Toit, J Wiese.

Bench: J Grobbelaar, G Steenekamp, W Louw, RG Snyman, K Smith, A Esterhuizen, G Williams, M Libbok.

Source: Radio New Zealand