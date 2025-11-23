Auckland FC fall short of A-League win against Brisbane Roar in stalemate

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Auckland FC were unable to assert themselves after the international break in a 1-1 A-League draw with Brisbane Roar.

With five key Auckland players sidelined by injury or suspension after red cards, Brisbane pushed the home side to the brink at Mt Smart on Sunday afternoon.

Auckland hit the lead early with an immense strike from well outside the box from Australian winger Lachlan Brook.

He curled a stunning 18th-minute free-kick into the top corner for his first goal of the season.

Brisbane was on the verge of the equaliser, when Brisbane’s Michael Ruse hit the crossbar.

The visitors continued to press forward and were rewarded in first-half stoppage time, when Michael Ruhs slipped a pass through to Justic Vidic.

Vidic fired the ball into the back of the net, squaring up the score before the halftime break.

Neither side could truly rise to the occasion in a tight second half.

Brisbane faced a scare in stoppage time, when Auckland captain Francis de Vries struck the crossbar.

Defending the final corner of the game, Brisbane did all they needed to split the points.

Auckland remain unbeaten after five games, one point off Sydney FC in top spot.

The Roar are in fifth, pleased with a credible performance on the road.

