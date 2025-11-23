Air New Zealand named world’s safest airline among a host of international awards

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has won a number of international awards, including being named the world’s safest airline for 2025 by AirlineRatings.com.

Alongside the top gong for safety, the airline was named the best in the South Pacific by APEX, and claimed Oceania’s Leading Airline and Oceania’s Leading Airline Brand at the World Travel Awards 2025.

Air New Zealand also won the Forbes Travel Guide’s Innovation of the Year for its Skycouch seats, while readers of USA TODAY’s 10 BEST Awards voted the airline among the world’s favourites, placing second for Best Airline, second for Best Cabin Crew, second for Best Airline Food, and third for both Business Class and Inflight Entertainment.

Alongside these awards, Air New Zealand was ranked as the third best airline in the world by AirlineRatings.com, and was named Australia’s most trusted airline in the Finder Awards as well as taking out the top value frequent flyer programme.

The airline was also awarded for its sustainability efforts, by taking out the Asia Pacific CAPA Environmental Sustainability Award of the Year for 2025.

Air New Zealand chief customer and digital officer Jeremy O’Brien said the recognition reflects the talent, creativity and commitment of the airline’s people.

“It’s fantastic to see Air New Zealand recognised alongside some of the biggest and best carriers in the world. It’s a reflection of New Zealand and where we come from, as well as our people on the ground and in the air who work tirelessly to deliver an experience that feels genuinely Kiwi.

“These awards belong to our team, and to our customers, who continue to support and believe in what we do. Our teams have ensured our manaaki and care continue to shine through, and it’s that unwavering commitment that’s clearly turning heads on the global stage,” O’Brien said.

Beyond the skies, Air New Zealand was again named New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer by recruitment agency Ranstad, a title it has now held for three consecutive years.

“Awards are wonderful recognition, but they’re also motivation to keep moving forward,” said O’Brien.

“We’ll continue to innovate, evolve and do what we do best, taking care of our customers and showcasing the very best of New Zealand to the world.”

The awards come as Air New Zealand cabin crew prepare to strike in December after months of negotiations failed to secure a fair deal on pay and conditions.

