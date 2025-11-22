Teen who died in Far North 4WD crash on Tokerau Beach named

Source: Radio New Zealand

The teenager who died in a crash on a Far North Beach a week ago has been named as Samuel James Herdman.

Police released the boy’s name on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson said the crash involving a 4WD on Tokerau Beach, on the Karikari Peninsula, was reported to police just before 7.30pm on 14 November.

Fire and Emergency NZ said at the time crews had to work to free one person from the wreck.

Sam, 17, of Pukenui, died at the scene.

The Houhora Big Game and Sports Fishing Club posted a heartfelt tribute to Sam on Facebook three days later.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of valued club member and local, Samuel Herdman,” the post read.

“Sam was an avid hunter gatherer, with fishing running through his veins. He landed some impressive fish through the weigh station over the years, such as a 131.2kg striped marlin when he was just 12 1/2 years-old.

“Sam, your enthusiasm for the sport will inspire many future generations of young anglers, for many years to come.”

A funeral notice on behalf of the Herdman and Gbric families said Sam was the loved son of Jason and Sharlene and treasured older brother of Isabella.

The family acknowledged the first responders and the Watson family for their care on the beach that day.

Two other people who were injured in the crash were taken to hospital in what was at the time understood to be critical and moderate conditions.

One was airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland, and the other transported to Kaitaia Hospital.

Both had now been discharged from hospital, the spokesperson said.

“Police extend our sympathies to Samuel’s friends and loved ones for their loss.”

Through the police Sam’s family had asked for privacy as they grieved his death.

Police were now conducting enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

