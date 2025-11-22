NZTA postpones Transmission Gully roadworks after major congestion

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA has postponed a road closure planned for this weekend on Transmission Gully after major congestion.

It originally said lane closures would be in place this weekend both north and southbound, but had now pushed back the southbound closure by one week to Friday, November 28 until 4.30am Monday, December 1.

“We are working through the key causes of last weekend’s problems so that we can make improvements,” Mark Owen, NZTA’s regional manager for the Lower North Island/Top of the South.

“We realise the congestion on Sunday afternoon and evening caused lengthy delays and frustration for drivers. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Owen said while the work NZTA had planned this summer would cause some disruption and delays, it wanted to minimise that as much as possible.

He said revised plans were being developed and the public would be updated soon on expected improvements to reduce congestion and delays on the State Highway 59 detour route.

“Works continue throughout the summer period, so people must prepare for delays to travel in the upcoming months. Currently, there are lane closures in place in both northbound and southbound directions, and these will be in place 24/7 until mid-February, weather permitting,” he said.

Owen said NZTA wanted to return the road to full operation as soon as it could.

“This is so it is ready for expected peak traffic volumes immediately before Christmas,” he said.

There would be no planned roadworks along Transmission Gully during the Christmas and New Year period and the road would be fully open during this time.

Why are the closures needed?

NZTA said to improve the road surface and safety for road users, drainage works were being done to permanently fix water issues on three sections of Transmission Gully where potholes had been prevalent.

It said during the week, contractors were trenching alongside lanes to install underground drainage pipework.

However, the more significant works, where underground pipework was installed across the width of the road, required road closures.

