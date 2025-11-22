IAIC Launches First Multi-Region Study on Ageing and Ageing Well, Advancing Global Collaboration and Research in Integrated Care

Source: Media Outreach

First-of-its-kind multi-region study on the perceptions of ageing and ageing well officially launched at the Intercontinental Alliance for Integrated Care (IAIC) gala dinner.

The study featured insights from five member regions to advance support for ageing.

The Alliance welcomed seven new members, strengthened its local chapters and handed over 2026 hosting duties to the United Kingdom.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2025 – The Intercontinental Alliance for Integrated Care (IAIC), hosted by the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), today launched its first-ever multi-region study on the perceptions of ageing and ageing well. Now in its second edition, the Alliance’s annual flagship event IAIC 2025 brought together partners from across Asia, Europe, and North America, including new members from Estonia, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei, to advance new knowledge, partnerships and innovations shaping the future of ageing and integrated care.

Launch of the IAIC Multi-Region Study Report

Led by SUSS and co-developed with IAIC members, the multi-region study – A Study on Perceptions of Ageing and Ageing Well: Exploring Older Adults’ Experiences and Coping Strategies Across Regions – draws insights from five regions: Singapore, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and the United Kingdom. It examines how older adults across different societies understand ageing, navigate later-life transitions and define what it means to age well.

Guest-of-Honour, Mdm Halimah Yacob, Chancellor, SUSS, at the official launch of the IAIC Multi-Region study.

Placing the lived experiences of older adults at its core, the study offers a clearer picture of what ageing well means to them and underscores the role of families, communities and care systems in shaping those experiences. It provides a cross-cultural view of older adults’ aspirations and coping strategies, revealing how social, economic and policy contexts influence their day-to-day realities. Insights from Brunei and Thailand will be incorporated in the next phase and shared progressively.

Across regions, the findings highlight a common theme: ageing is shaped not only by biological changes, but also by social and cultural contexts. A recurring paradox emerges – despite physical decline, many older adults continue to experience purpose, connection and well-being.

Singapore Chapter: Local Insights into Ageing Well

Within this broader landscape, the Singapore chapter adds depth to how these themes manifest locally, drawing on responses from about 1,000 survey respondents and 15 in-depth interviews. Several key insights emerged on how older Singaporeans understand and experience ageing. For instance:

Women aged 75–84 placed higher value on family and close relationships than men of the same age bracket, underscoring the central role of social bonds. Staying socially connected helps them remain emotionally engaged and supported by strong community ties. Men, by contrast, are more vulnerable to isolation after retirement, particularly when their identities were closely tied to work.

The study also highlighted “mastery” – the belief that one can still influence the course of one’s life – as a strong predictor of successful ageing. Older adults with a strong sense of mastery tend to stay socially connected, feel more satisfied, and continue pursuing activities that bring purpose and joy. They remain active not simply because they are physically stronger, but because they believe their actions continue to matter.

For the full report, please visit https://suss.to/iaic2025-report.

Associate Professor Justina Tan, Vice President of Strategic Partnership and Engagement at SUSS and Principal Investigator for the study, shared “As Singapore becomes ‘super-aged’ next year, the multi-region study aims to provide us with invaluable insights to guide more targeted policies and interventions. By understanding the unique needs and aspirations of our older adults, we can design programmes that not only preserve autonomy and foster meaningful conversations but also ensure that support is tailored to help every senior thrive in their own way.”

Following today’s launch, the IAIC partners will move into the implementation phase, where each country will adapt insights into on-the-ground pilot initiatives within their local care systems.

IAIC 2025: Beyond Borders, Beyond Age

Themed “Beyond Borders, Beyond Age: Shaping Tomorrow’s Tapestry of Integrated Care”, IAIC 2025 convened like-minded partners such as academic institutions, care providers, policymakers, and innovators across regions to shape care systems that transcend geographical, generational, and institutional boundaries.

Across the two-day programme, delegates took part in discussions, learning journeys and collaborative sessions focused on integrated care and healthy ageing. A key highlight was a visit to TOUCHpoint@AMK 433 this morning, where participants learned about Singapore’s community-based approaches to ageing well and supporting seniors to age in place.

The event culminated in a gala dinner at Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, where Guest-of-Honour, Mdm Halimah Yacob, Chancellor, SUSS, witnessed the official launch of the multi-region study together with IAIC representatives from Singapore, Canada, Mainland China and the United Kingdom.

In her address, Mdm Halimah said “Ageing is not a burden to be managed. It is a season of life to be respected, supported, and reimagined, where every person, regardless of age, continues to have value, voice, and belonging.” She added, “As we look to the future, the challenge of ageing will test every society’s capacity for compassion, creativity, and courage. It also offers a profound opportunity to redefine what it means to live and age well, and to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

Alliance Expansion and New Local Chapters

IAIC 2025 also marked a significant milestone for the Alliance with the addition of seven new member institutions, welcomed through a symbolic handprint ceremony. Led by SUSS, the IAIC is supported by 12 founding members across Asia, Europe and North America, each contributing expertise in ageing and integrated care.

This year, the Alliance expanded its network with the following new members:

Jeonbuk National University (South Korea)

Center for Sports Science and Healthy Aging, National Cheng Kung University (Chinese Taipei)

National Mental Health and Welfare Commission (South Korea)

Public Health Foundation India (India)

Tallinn University (Estonia)

Teikyo University (Japan)

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (Malaysia)

SUSS also formalised two new Local Chapter Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Presbyterian Community Social Services Limited and Singapore Hospice Council. These partnerships seek to strengthen community-based initiatives, pilot projects and workforce development in integrated care, while advancing applied research and fostering innovation to better serve community needs.

Intergenerational Fashion Runway Featuring Seniors and Young Designers

A highlight of the gala dinner was a vibrant intergenerational fashion showcase co-created by seniors from Lions Befrienders and student-designers from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), University of the Arts Singapore (UAS), in partnership with SUSS.

Themed “Tapestry of Style: Weaving Generations Together through Fashion,” the showcase brought together lived experience, creativity and technical skill as seniors and students co-designed each ensemble. It celebrated seniors as active creators, spotlighting their stories, perspectives and style while demonstrating the value of intergenerational collaboration.

Passing the Baton

IAIC 2025 drew to a meaningful close with a symbolic handover ceremony, where SUSS formally passed hosting duties to Royal Holloway, University of London, which will host IAIC 2026. After two years of stewardship in Singapore, the Alliance now continues its journey of learning and collaboration beyond Singapore’s shores.

The handover highlighted IAIC’s rotating stewardship model and its commitment to continuity, shared leadership and cross-border knowledge exchange. It reaffirmed the Alliance’s vision of a global community working together to advance integrated care through partnership, research and collective progress.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, President, SUSS, said “The Intercontinental Alliance for Integrated Care reinforces a collective commitment across regions to rethinking how societies can better support ageing populations. SUSS is proud to take the lead in convening this year’s Alliance and in spearheading the multi-region study with our partners. The intergenerational elements woven into this year’s edition – from the study’s findings to the collaborative fashion showcase with Lions Befrienders and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts – remind us that strengthening care systems requires the voices, creativity and participation of all ages.”

