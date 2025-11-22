Fatal Sanson fire: ‘It will take time to get answers for the family,’ say police

Source: Radio New Zealand

GIVEALITTLE / SUPPLIED

Police say it may be some time before they can provide answers to the family of four who died in a housefire in the Manawatū town of Sanson this month.

On Saturday, Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham confirmed the names of those who died in the 15 November blaze – Goldie May Iris Field, 1, Hugo John Field, 5, August James Field, 7, and 36-year-old Dean Michael Field.

Grantham said the whānau were receiving “wrap-around support”, as they dealt with the devastating loss, and acknowledged the grief felt throughout the community.

“The scene examination at the property has been completed and this was handed back to family on Thursday morning,” he said.

Grantham stressed that the investigation into the fatal incident remained active.

“Police’s investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing and it will take time for us to get answers for the family,” Grantham said.

“We would like to acknowledge the community for their outpouring of support for the family, as they come to terms with this tragedy.

“I would also like to thank the many police staff who have worked tirelessly over the last week and continue to work on this difficult investigation.”

Police have not released any further details about the cause of the fire.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand