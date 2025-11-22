Country Life: Farmer flying high with agri drone venture

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Sally Round

Mitchel Hoare is pretty busy these days, with not only a 500-hectare farm to run and shares in a native plant nursery, but a new agricultural drone venture.

He and fellow farmer Andrew Blackmore set up King Country Ag Drones about six months ago.

They saw a gap in the market, bought some “state of the art equipment”, and “between the two of us, in our spare time, we’re giving this a crack”.

