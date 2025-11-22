All Blacks v Wales: What you need to know

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wales v All Blacks

Kickoff: 4.10am Sunday, 23 November

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

The All Blacks will look to end their 2025 season with a win, after a disappointing loss to England last weekend.

That result ended the dream of delivering a Grand Slam, but the pressure to perform remains, given they are unbackable favourites for this one.

Meanwhile, Wales had only their second test win in two years last weekend, when they snuck past Japan in a controversial finish.

Team lists

Wales: 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Dewi Lake, 3. Keiron Assiratti, 4. Dafydd Jenkins, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Alex Mann, 7. Harri Deaves, 8. Aaron Wainwright, 9. Tomos Williams, 10. Dan Edwards, 11. Tom Rogers, 12. Joe Hawkins, 13. Max Llewellyn, 14. Louis Rees-Zammit, 15. Blair Murray

Bench: 16. Brodie Coghlan, 17. Gareth Thomas, 18. Archie Griffin, 19. Freddie Thomas, 20. Taine Plumtree, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Jarrod Evans, 23. Nick Tompkins

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Ruben Love

Bench: 16. George Bell, 17. Fletcher Newell, 18. George Bower, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Christian Lio-Willie, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 23. Sevu Reece

Wales selections

A couple of familiar names stand out on the Welsh team sheet, with former Canterbury player Blair Murray starting at fullback. Former Wellington player Taine Plumtree, son of former All Blacks assistant coach John, will come off the bench to cover the loose forwards.

Much will ride on what sort of ball halfback Tomos Williams receives – he was one of only two Welshmen selected for this year’s British & Irish Lions tour.

All Blacks selections

Thirteen changes from last week, so it’s easier to say who is still there than who has come in. Lock Scott Barrett will captain the team and Simon Parker starts at blindside flanker, but all around them are new or relocated players.

Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane form yet another midfield combo for the season, while Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie start in the inside backs. Ruben Love comes in at fullback, while Will Jordan moves to the wing, with Caleb Clarke returning from concussion on the other.

Key stats

Wales have not beaten New Zealand since 1953, when they won 13-8 at the old Cardiff Arms Park. Since then, the closest they’ve come was the controversial 13-12 loss in 1978, which saw Brian McKechnie kick a late penalty goal to win the test.

The highest score the All Blacks have put on Wales is 55 and that’s happened twice. The first was back in 2003, in a test that featured Dan Carter’s debut, and the other was the last time they played in 2022.

In the 37 previous meetings, New Zealand have outscored Wales by 157 tries to 37.

What they’re saying

“We have a young group, which you see in the number of caps around the group. It is making sure we focus on ourselves.” – Wales coach Steve Tandy

“You’re giving guys opportunities and setting them up to perform, and the ones that have been given it have been training extremely hard and been really focused. It’s great to play the whole squad and everyone have a crack at it.” – All Blacks coach Scott Robertson

Last time they met

All Blacks 55 Wales 23

Two early tries from Codie Taylor silenced the big crowd under the roof at Principality Stadium, but Wales did fight back to only trail by nine points at halftime. Aaron Smith scored with a brilliant solo effort in the second half, as the All Blacks eventually ran away to a comfortable victory.

What will happen

Hopefully not a repeat of the last test of 2024, which was a stopstart borefest against Italy.

On the positive side, Wales have traditionally tried to have a crack at the All Blacks, knowing full well they’ll concede if they make even the slightest error, but really, they are expected to lose comfortably, so they may as well have fun doing so.

New Zealand just need to get the job done, so they can finish the season with a bit of a flourish. There will be questions around this campaign no matter what, but every little bit of positivity will help, when those reviews happen.

