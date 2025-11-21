Social Enterprise Summit 2025 Officially Opens in Hong Kong “Unleashing Passion & Purpose for Social Innovation – HK & GBA” Uniting Across Borders, Generations, and Sectors to Forge Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2025 – The Social Enterprise Summit (SES 2025) officially opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Under the theme “Unleashing Passion & Purpose for Social Innovation – HK & GBA”, the Summit showcases successful cases from Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and around the world to promote the positive impact and practical applications of social innovation and social enterprises. Guided by the core belief of “Uniting Across Borders, Generations, and Sectors”, SES 2025 aims to reshape systems, connect changemakers from Hong Kong and across the globe, foster the exchange of ideas, and build partnerships to co-create more inclusive and resilient communities.

The four-day International Symposium will feature over 60 distinguished speakers, including experts, scholars, and business leaders from around the world. They will share successful case studies and valuable insights on how to connect civil society, the business sector, government, academia, and local communities, highlighting the transformative power of social innovation in driving systemic change.

Dr CA TSE, Co-chairs of the Organising Committee of SES 2025, remarked “Social entrepreneurship has been developing in Hong Kong for over 20 years. In recent years, alongside many young social innovators actively engaging in the sector, there has also been growing interest among retirees who see social innovation as a meaningful second act. With the theme ‘Unleashing Passion & Purpose for Social Innovation – HK & GBA’, this year’s Summit explores diverse perspectives—from empowering marginalised groups to advancing sustainable development—aiming to inspire changemakers to co‑create lasting solutions for complex challenges. New this year is the ‘SES x Good Lab: Social Innovation Tour @ The Greater Bay Area’, which will bring together experts from mainland China to exchange insights and share experiences. Through dialogue and collaboration, the Summit demonstrates how social innovation can drive systemic change and make transformation possible.”

Mr Clarence LEUNG, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs of the HKSAR Government, added “The Social Enterprise Summit is a highly regarded annual event within Hong Kong’s social enterprise sector. Each year, we are delighted to see many new young faces, demonstrating that more creative and ambitious young people are joining the social enterprise community, bringing positive energy and generating greater social impact. In recent years, many social enterprises have also harnessed artificial intelligence technologies and innovative cross‑sector collaborations to meet diverse social needs and contribute to society. The Home and Youth Affairs Bureau will continue to adopt a multi‑pronged approach, introducing flexible and versatile measures to connect different sectors of society and support the flourishing development of social enterprises in Hong Kong”

Following the Opening Ceremony, the Keynote Speech and Open Forum featured leading voices from across the globe: Mr Jaff SHEN, Co-founder and CEO of the Leping Social Entrepreneur Foundation, shared insights on the evolution and future of social innovation across China and Asia. Professor Stephen CHEUNG Yan-leung, SBS, JP, President of Saint Francis University, examined how future generations should understand social entrepreneurship through education, particularly in an AI-driven world where integrating Social Entrepreneurship (SE) and Social Innovation (SI) is increasingly essential. Dr KK TSE, Founder of ReWirement Action HK and “Social Innovtation Thought Leader 2020” recognised by the Schwab Foundation, reflected on his decades of experience in the field. Mr Gerry HIGGINS, Founder and Managing Director of the Social Enterprise World Forum, offered a global perspective on building vibrant ecosystems and fostering international collaboration. Ms Jinhui YANG, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Yulin East Road Community Neighbourhood Committee in Chengdu City, shared her experience in community development and inclusive urban growth.

The Impact Story session was delivered by Prof Martin ZHU, CEO and Co-founder of i2Cool, who presented his journey from developing electricity-free cooling solutions to mitigate urban heat island effects and reduce carbon emissions, to establishing a green-tech enterprise applying innovative cooling materials.

From Day Two onwards, the International Symposium will explore pressing social issues under three core themes: “Sectors for Social Innovation”, “Changemakers and Innovators with Impact”, and “Sustaining the SI Ecosystem”. Topics include healthcare system reform, creating shared value, social innovation in the Greater Bay Area, and nurturing entrepreneurs equipped to tackle complex challenges with transformative solutions. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the world, discussions will spotlight how cross-sector collaboration can spark AI-driven innovations to address societal needs. Running concurrently during the first two days, the “Changemakers Gallery” will feature more than 20 organisations showcasing their latest projects and engaging with participants to foster connections and inspiration. In response to economic uncertainty and shifting market demands, SES 2025 will also host a workshop titled “Is Your Social Enterprise Ready for Anything?”, equipping participants with practical tools, strategies, and inspiration to build resilient enterprises.

On Day Three, signature events include “Change for Impact 2025: How Might We Innovate for the Longevity Age?”, the “SES x Chinachem Group Impact Booster 2025 – Selection Showcase” for secondary school students, and the “Social Innovation Lai Chi Kok” guided tour, which will explore the district’s unique ecosystem and foster community collaboration.

Additionally, SES 2025 will launch the inaugural “SES x Good Lab: Social Innovation Tour @ The Greater Bay Area”, inviting social innovators, policymakers, and youth representatives to visit key hubs across the region, gaining insights into local innovation models and policy support mechanisms while collectively exploring long-term development.

