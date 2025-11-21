Revealed: What the new Defence Force planes will look like

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZDF

The Defence Force has released more details of its new planes, including what they will look like.

The Airbus A321XLR planes will replace the Boeing 757 fleet.

The planes are primarily used as transport, for military personnel and equipment, as well as for diplomatic and trade missions.

The investment was announced in August, following the release of the Defence Capability Plan in April.

The planes have been acquired on a six-year lease to buy arrangement with the US-based Air Lease Corporation, with $620 million in capital costs and $80.86m in four-year operating costs.

NZDF

The new planes can travel further than the 757s, carry around 9000kg of cargo, and accommodate around 120 passengers.

The Defence Force said the livery had been designed to match the RNZAF’s current livery.

“A range of options were considered before settling on the grey with a prominent Kiwi roundel, sending a clear signal that they are military aircraft and are also instantly recognisable as being from New Zealand, no matter the environment,” a statement said.

RNZ/ Koroi Hawkins

Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, the chief of Air Force, said the new planes would play a key role in ensuring the Air Force could deliver on government tasks, and maintain the “highest levels” of interoperability and dependability.

“Strategic air transport plays a vital role for a country like New Zealand – responding to events of any description, whether humanitarian recovery, defence personnel deployments or important trade delegations will continue to enhance New Zealand’s interest,” he said.

“The extra-long-range capability of the Airbus A321XLR will also improve our ability to conduct key missions to Antarctica with greater safety and surety.”

He expected the planes would be fitted out and ready to operate soon after they arrive in 2028.

