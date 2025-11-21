Police find hole in alleged burglar’s story

Source: New Zealand Police
Suspicious behaviour and a van full of equipment led officers on an fruitful discovery in Manurewa earlier this week.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, Police were alerted to a vehicle travelling on Roscommon Road with stolen registration plates.
Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Warrick Adkin, says the plates were originally from a Ford Transit but were observed on a Toyota Hiace.
“Eagle was quickly deployed and within 15 minutes the crew had located the vehicle on Wordsworth Road.”
Inspector Adkin says the vehicle was stopped with no issues, however a search by officers located a large amount of equipment.
“Staff suspected the items may have been stolen so they were seized and later that morning a nearby Papatoetoe business reported a burglary at their location.
“It appears the alleged offender broke into the yard of the Papatoetoe business by cutting a hole in the fence, taking more than $5000 worth of equipment before fleeing.
“This is a great example of officers identifying a vehicle with false plates and being proactive to investigate further.”
Inspector Adkin says the equipment has since been returned to its rightful owner.
A 45-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on 11 December charged with burglary.
Holly McKay/NZ Police