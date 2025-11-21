No support as Kiwi disabled delegates flee COP30 fire in Brazil

Source: Radio New Zealand

A New Zealand disability advocate caught up in the fire at the annual COP climate meeting in Brazil says she and her group were left to fend for themselves.

The fire took hold in a pavilion area while negotiations were still underway, forcing the evacuation of thousands of delegates from the venue.

There were no casualties but at least 13 people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

Kera Sherwood-O’Regan (Ngāi Tahu) is at COP30 representing the New Zealand Disabled Persons Assembly and her hapu, Te Rūnanga o Moeraki.

She was in a building next to the area where fire broke out but said there was no alarm or other alert.

“A lot of people initially thought, ‘Oh is this a protest?’”

Many in her group had disabilities so they decided not to take any chances, she said.

“We’re very conscious that oftentimes in emergency situations we really do get left behind and that’s why we’re here at the COP advocating.

“We made our way to one of the side doors to get outside and soon after that there was a massive influx of everybody getting out.”

At that point there was still no official information and people were instead coordinating in group chats, she said.

“There wasn’t a single clear alarm system, there was no signage on the screens or anything. People were really confused.”

Later she saw footage of the fire close to an area where she had spoken the day before.

“I received … a video of flames which were just floor to ceiling, over in the pavilions area … so that was obviously quite frightening for us.”

The UN body that oversees the COP talks said there had been “limited damage” but the site would reopen no sooner than 8pm (12pm Friday NZT).

The fire took place as ministers were deep in negotiations aimed at breaking a deadlock over fossil fuels, climate finance and trade measures, with one day left in the two-week conference.

