Lee Tamahori film and ‘The Gone’ dominate at NZ Screen Awards

The late Lee Tamahori‘s The Convert has scored the most honours at the New Zealand Screen Awards, while crime drama The Gone continued its successful track record and Samoan hit film Tinā reaped the rewards in the women’s acting category.

Glamour filled the Viaduct Events Centre on Friday night as stars arrived for the red carpet, hosted by Pax Assadi, and the screen sector came together to celebrate its standout achievements.

Producer and actor Te Kohe Tuhaka accepted the Best Feature Director Award for historical drama film The Convert on behalf of Tamahori and his family, acknowledging his extraordinary vision and lasting contribution to New Zealand cinema.

Lee Tamahori on location while filming The Convert in 2022.

Supplied / Kirsty Griffin

