Hualien Launches the Magnificent 2025 Pacific Hot Spring Festival

Source: Media Outreach

HUALIEN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2025 – The Hualien County Government has announced that the “2025 Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Festival” will be held grandly from November 22nd to December 21st at the century-old hot spring areas: Ruisui and Antong.

The event is centered on the invigoration of Ruisui’s “Hero Spring” and the restoration of Antong’s “Beauty Spring”. By integrating the aesthetics of the “We bloom.” IP, the festival aims to build a distinctive winter brand that combines deep cultural heritage with a highly therapeutic atmosphere.

The season will feature exclusive Saturday themed markets rotating between the Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui and Yuli Township Citizen Park, blending stylish dining, local crafts, music, and hot spring experiences for a full sensory immersion in the East Rift Valley.

This year’s event also introduces night-time light art installations at Ruisui Hot Spring Park and along the main streets of the Ruisui/Antong hot spring area, creating a dreamy “Winter Sunlit Spring Trail” where mist and lights transform the hot spring nights into a magical landscape.

Travelers are invited to participate in the “Flower Spring Trail Stamp Rally”. By collecting stamps at designated establishments, participants can redeem a limited-edition “Double Spring Bead Bracelet,” transforming the story of the Hero and Beauty Springs into a personal keepsake.

To enhance the overall travel experience, the Hualien County Government has integrated five major highlights spanning “Food, Accommodation, Travel, Shopping, and Transportation”:

“Flower Spring Feast”: Local terroir bento boxes.

“Starlight Flower Spring Stay”: Open-air cinema and accommodation experience.

“Serene Journey”: Aroma-based bathing therapy and healing activities.

“Small Stone Flower Beading”: Cultural souvenir crafting.

“Flower Spring Refreshment”: Local-flavored beverages, creating a complete “Great Health” tourism package.

Even more exciting is the launch of direct flights from Incheon, Korea to Hualien, operating twice weekly starting November 2025, dramatically shortening travel time and offering Korean visitors the most convenient winter getaway. The route will be operated by Korea’s Aero K Airlines.

For the convenience of international visitors, the Hualien County Government has also developed an AI Tourism Assistant. Korean tourists can interact with the AI assistant in Korean to easily obtain comprehensive information on dining, accommodation, travel, shopping, and transportation. The service is available at: https://hualien.travel/ai-service.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.