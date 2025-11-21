How does Jenny-May Clarkson feel about leaving TVNZ?

Just days after announcing she would leave TVNZ after nearly two decades on air, Jenny-May Clarkson found herself in a place she had almost forgotten: the middle of a crowd, the music at a Lenny Kravitz concert pulsing around her.

For six years, the early alarms and unbroken cadence of Breakfast — the country’s morning-news ritual — had kept her from much of life that unfolded outside studio hours: the late nights, the concerts, the small but accumulating milestones within her whānau.

That night, she turned to her husband and said: “The woman that you fell in love with is returning”.

Jenny-May Clarkson was the first wahine Māori to be appointed to the Breakfast co-host role.

