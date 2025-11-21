Car crashes into home in Hamilton

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A person has been injured when a car crashed into a house in Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Hamilton East about 6.40pm on Friday.

Police said the car rolled into a house door.

The driver has been treated for moderate injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt.

