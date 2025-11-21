Auckland FC target more goals than recordbreaking A-League season

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Auckland FC forward Guillermo May has yet to find the back of the net this season, but heading into the fifth round of the A-League, he remains confident Auckland will be more prolific in front of goal this season than last.

Round five last season saw May, who was Auckland’s leading scorer in their inaugural campaign, slot the first of his nine goals.

On average, the Uruguayan scored once every couple of games, after opening his A-League account, but his inability to score in three starts and one game off the bench so far this season does not concern him too much.

He admits to some “anxiety” over not converting opportunities and he needed to “train the precision” a little more, but he’s happy to play a supporting role, if Auckland can keep their unbeaten streak going.

“If the team wins and I don’t score, I prefer to be on a winning team, than be the scoring man.”

Last season, Auckland scored 50 goals and became the fastest club in 20 years of the competition to reach the milestone.

May believes there’s more to come this season, with the addition of Sam Cosgrove and Lachlan Brook to the team.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

“We are playing with the ball better than last season and that is helping us to create better chances.

“It’s easier this year for us to score than before. I think we’re going to score more goals this year.”

May, 27, backs his bold goalscoring call by pointing to what he sees and participates in on the training pitch, as well as on game day.

Across the competition, May says the level of competitiveness has stepped up this season, with more teams capable of pushing for a top-six playoff spot.

Auckland are atop the A-League table, a position they held most of last season, but May knows the team can not slack off or they will be in trouble.

“It’s been a good start for us, because the four teams we’ve faced, they’re going to be competitive and they’re going to be on top, if they keep doing what they are doing.

“I’m confident of our team, of our competition, of how we are training and how we are performing.”

On a personal level, May is on his way back from injury – sometimes he feels good, but others not so much.

“I’m getting back to the pace, the rhythm, the fitness.”

May sets high standards for himself.

“In my role, it’s more getting the connections between lines, trying to assist to score, create good chances.

“I push everyday to be better and I want to upgrade my stats, I want to be on top on every scoresheet.

“I’m going to be better, I’m trying to be.”

May will get another chance to get on the scoresheet, when Auckland FC host fourth-placed Brisbane Roar on Sunday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand