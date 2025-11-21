All Blacks side named: Love to start in heavily rotated team

Source: Radio New Zealand

Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

Wales v All Blacks

Kick-off: 4:10am Sunday 23 November

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Live blog updates on RNZ

Scott Robertson has made 13 changes for the final All Black test of the year, against Wales in Cardiff. Scott Barrett and Simon Parker are the only survivors from the loss to England at Twickenham, with and entirely new backline named. As expected, one of them is Ruben Love starting at fullback, which will be the 24-year-old’s first appearance on the tour.

That moves Will Jordan to the wing, alongside a returning Sevu Reece, while Damian McKenzie is promoted to starting first five. Beauden Barrett will sit this one out due to the leg injury he suffered in the loss to England, however it’s likely the combination of McKenzie and Love would’ve been initiated anyway.

Ardie Savea gets his first test off of the year, but Peter Lakai is missing too with injury. Parker, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Wallace Sititi make up the loose forwards, with Christian Lio-Willie making a surprise return to the side after playing for the All Blacks XV for the previous three matches.

John Cowpland / action press

Cortez Ratima takes over from the injured Cam Roigard at halfback and Finlay Christie comes onto the bench for his first test since the All Blacks’ record loss to the Springboks in Wellington.

There’s another new midfield combination, Robertson opting for veteran Anton Lienert-Brown to start at second five and Rieko Ioane at centre. Leicester Fainga’anuku drops back to the bench.

It’s an entirely new starting front row too, with Tamaiti Williams and Pasilio Tosi propping alongside Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Bower getting his first run off the bench alongside Fletcher Newell. George Bell will come off the bench for his first test of the season.

Wales have famously not beaten the All Blacks since 1953. Despite the All Blacks’ up and down form this season, the chances of that streak being broken are slim, as the Welsh are currently in one of the lowest points in their long history. New coach Steve Tandy guided them to a dramatic win over Japan last weekend, however it was only their second test victory in the last two years.

All Blacks team to play Wales

1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Ruben Love

Bench: 16. George Bell, 17. Fletcher Newell, 18. George Bower, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Christian Lio-Willie, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 23. Sevu Reece

Unavailable for selection: Peter Lakai (calf), Tevita Mafileo (rib), Luke Jacobson (concussion), Samipeni Finau (family illness), Jordie Barrett (high ankle)

