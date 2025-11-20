Two dead after crash near Timaru

By
MIL OSI
-
0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

State Highway One north of Timaru is closed after a fatal crash. RNZ / Tim Brown

Two people have been killed and another seriously injured after a crash between a car and a truck north of Timaru on Thursday evening.

Emergency Services were called to the scene on State Highway One near the intersection of Brosnan Road at about 5.10pm.

Police said two people died at the scene while a third was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Officers are investigating the scene and the road is expected to stay closed until later on Thursday night.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleTOJOY leads over 20 Chinese enterprise representatives to Saudi Arabia to explore new collaborations and global market opportunities
Next articleZJLD Group Honored with Dual Accolades: “ESG Special Commendation Award” and “UN Sustainability Impact Award for SDGs”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR