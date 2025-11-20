Two dead after crash near Timaru

Source: Radio New Zealand

Two people have been killed and another seriously injured after a crash between a car and a truck north of Timaru on Thursday evening.

Emergency Services were called to the scene on State Highway One near the intersection of Brosnan Road at about 5.10pm.

Police said two people died at the scene while a third was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Officers are investigating the scene and the road is expected to stay closed until later on Thursday night.

