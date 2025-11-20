Trio before the courts following Operation Mist

Source: New Zealand Police

Three people have been arrested and charged on a range of drug-related offences following a planned operation in Invercargill.

After an intensive investigation into the supply and sale of illicit drugs in the Invercargill area, Southland Police’s Organised Crime Group terminated Operation Mist on 6 and 7 September 2025, preventing “astronomical” harm across Southland.

Police executed four search warrants simultaneously at various addresses in Southland and located an ounce (28 grams) of pre-packed methamphetamine, quantities of cannabis and class A and B drugs, $10,000 in cash, and multiple items related to the sale and supply of drugs.

As a result, three people were arrested. They appeared in court on a range of drug related charges and Police have not ruled out further charges.

Southern District Organised Crime Group Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird says the operation’s success was the result of strong teamwork across a number of Police workgroups.

“The number of teams involved in this investigation is not only a testament to the level of collaboration that we have come to rely upon in Southland – but also represents the dedication Police have to disrupting this type of offending.

“It’s estimated that the methamphetamine seized alone has a street value of $21,000 and the social harm this could cause would be astronomical.

“I am extremely please with this result and would like to commend the teams on their efforts,” Detective Senior Sergeant Baird says.

Police will continue to target organised criminal behaviour and urge the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity by calling 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

You can also make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

