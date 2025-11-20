No suspicious circumstances for woman’s death in Ōtāhuhu

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances relating to the death of a woman in Ōtāhuhu on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the Atkinson Avenue property at about 1.50am, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cordons were in place along a section of the street and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, of the Counties Manukau CIB, said inquiries have been carried out.

Police have now determined her death was not suspicious.

Her death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police have extended their sympathies to the woman’s whānau.

