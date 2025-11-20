Much-loved teacher at Auckland’s Takapuna Grammar School dies after diving accident in Fiji

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUPPLIED

An Auckland secondary school is mourning the loss of a much-loved maths teacher who died following a diving accident in Fiji.

Kevin Hu, was the head of calculus at Takapuna Grammar School.

In a notice to the school community, the school said it was informed of Hu’s death earlier this week.

It said Hu had been loved by his students and colleagues and made a significant impact during the three years he worked at the school.

“Students enjoyed being in Mr Hu’s Maths class because he made the subject accessible and fun.

“This week, we have shared stories about Kevin and supported one another,” it said.

“We have received so many lovely messages from parents, students, and members of the wider community, and we truly appreciate them.

“Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family, friends, and everyone who knew him.”

The school had professional help available for anyone who needed it.

Hu had previously been a maths teacher at Avondale College and before that spent seven years teaching in Nanjing, China.

Avondale College have been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) confirmed they were aware of reports of the death of a New Zealander in Fiji.

The spokesperson said MFAT had not been approached for assistance.

You can attribute to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade: “We are aware of reports of the death of a New Zealander in Fiji. We have not been approached for assistance.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand