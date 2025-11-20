Kaitaia homicide: Name release

Source: New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm the name of the victim of the homicide Kaitaia homicide on Sunday, 16 November.

He was Alister Montgomery Knight, 80, of Kaitaia.

Acting Detective Inspector Tania Jellyman, Northland CIB, says Police continue to support Mr Knight’s whānau during this difficult time.

“A 57-year-old woman charged with her murder has been remanded in custody to reappear on 5 December in the Whangārei District Court.”

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

