Crash between two buses and a car closes road in Auckland’s Glen Innes

A crash between two buses and a car has closed a road in Auckland’s Glen Innes.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash on Apirana Avenue, which was reported just after 9am.

Police said one person had been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Apirana Avenue was closed between Taniwha Street and Delwyn Lane while the scene was cleared.

Diversions were in place and motorists were told to expect delays.

