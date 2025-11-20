Crash between two buses and a car closes road in Auckland’s Glen Innes

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

One person was injured in the crash. (File photo) RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

A crash between two buses and a car has closed a road in Auckland’s Glen Innes.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash on Apirana Avenue, which was reported just after 9am.

Police said one person had been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Apirana Avenue was closed between Taniwha Street and Delwyn Lane while the scene was cleared.

Diversions were in place and motorists were told to expect delays.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

