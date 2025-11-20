Crash between two buses and a car causes ‘chaos’ in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

A person who saw a crash between two buses and a car in Auckland’s Glen Innes says he thought a bus was going to crash into nearby shops.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash on Apirana Avenue, which was reported just after 9am.

Police said one person had been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Apirana Avenue was closed between Taniwha Street and Delwyn Lane while the scene was cleared.

Dom Nash told RNZ he was in the butchery when he heard loud bangs.

“I saw a bus hit another bus, then a car driving up the road swerved towards us, which I thought the bus was going to come into the shop, all of a sudden it hit the brakes, and yeah, chaos everywhere.”

Nash said the road was cleared shortly after 10:30am.

Diversions were in place and motorists were told to expect delays.

