China highlights green achievements at COP30 side session

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2025 – China showcased its environmental achievements at a side session during the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, on November 10, underscoring its broader vision of ecological civilization and its ongoing efforts to address climate change.

The event, held at the China Pavilion under the theme on ecological civilization and the practice of building a “Beautiful China,”, brought together senior Chinese officials and top United Nations climate leaders.

China’s Minister of Ecology and Environment (MEE) Huang Runqiu said at the event that the country has placed ecological civilization at an “unprecedented height” since 2012, integrating carbon reduction, pollution control, ecosystem restoration, and high-quality growth.

“China has created remarkable ecological and green development miracles,” he said, adding that the country will continue advancing ecological civilization with broader vision and stronger measures while implementing its national strategy and promoting the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative, for tackling climate change, to help address climate change.

Other keynote speakers included the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen, Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, and China’s special envoy for climate change Liu Zhenmin.

Li Gao, China’s COP30 delegation head and vice minister of MEE, chaired the opening remarks session.

Li said China remains a “determined actor and major contributor to global green development,” and will continue constructive engagement in multilateral climate processes while upholding the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. He called for strengthened unity to build “a clean, beautiful and sustainable world.”

Stiell described China as “a cornerstone of global climate action,” emphasizing its long-standing role in South-South cooperation and sustained commitment to dialogue under the Paris Agreement framework. He said China’s practical contributions have advanced international climate governance.

UNEP’s Andersen said China’s guiding concept that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” reflects “deep development wisdom.” She noted China’s global leadership in multiple sectors, including electric vehicle production and sales, declining energy intensity per unit of GDP, and the rapid expansion of its national carbon market. These achievements, she said, offer “valuable lessons to countries charting their own green transitions.”

Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, delivers remarks. (Photo by Lin Mengnan/China News Network)

Hart stressed that COP30 must become a “turning point” in humanity’s response to the escalating climate crisis. The first decade under the Paris Agreement has shown that climate goals are achievable, he said, urging nations to adopt stronger collective action over the next 10 years to bring global climate governance back on track.

Climate envoy Liu Zhenmin underscored the symbolic timing: the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the fifth year since China announced its carbon peaking and neutrality pledges. He highlighted China’s new nationally determined contribution unveiled on Sept. 24, which for the first time outlines economy-wide net emissions reductions after reaching carbon peak and details major accompanying actions. The updated commitments, he said, send a “strong signal of China’s firm resolve” to tackle climate change.

During the event, two reports that highlight China’s ecological civilization progress and its updated climate policy roadmap were released, providing new data and case studies on green development and climate action. In parallel, a public-interest song promoting environmental awareness was launched globally.

Hosted by the MEE and the Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization Research Center, the session aimed to share experience, build consensus, and support the COP30 agenda.

China News Network is a co-organizer of the side session.

