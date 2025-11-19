Samoa do it the hard way to qualify for 2027 Rugby World Cup

Source: Radio New Zealand

RAUL ZAMORA/PHOTOSPORT / AFP

Samoa have clinched a place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup after a dramatic finish to the final qualifying tournament in Dubai.

Samoa finished top of the four-team tournament after drawing 13-13 with Belgium in the last game.

It is the tenth time the Pacific Islanders have qualified for a World Cup, but they did it the hard way.

Belgium, who were hoping to attend their first World Cup, led 6-3 at half time.

Abraham Papali’i scored a try for Samoa in the 63rd minute, but Belgian captain Jean-Maurice Decubber touched down in the 72nd minute to set up a tense finish.

Knowing a draw was good enough for them to qualify, Samoa managed to safely play out the last few minutes.

They are the 24th and last team to secure their place at the tournament in Australia.

Samoa finished on 12 points, Belgium 11, Namibia 6 and Brazil 2.

The 17th ranked Samoans have played in every World Cup, except the first in 1987, and have twice made the quarter-finals.

The draw for the 2027 World Cup will be made on 3 December.

The 12 teams that finished in the top three of their pools at Rugby World Cup 2023 automatically qualified for Rugby World Cup 2027.

They were France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, South Africa, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Australia, England, Argentina and Japan.

The 12 remaining places were reserved for teams that qualified through various tournaments … they were: Georgia, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Tonga, Canada, United States, Uruguay, Chile, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong China and now Samoa.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand