Live: All Whites v Ecuador – international football friendly

The All Whites will play their final game of 2025 against unfamiliar opposition in an unfamiliar venue.

World No. 85 New Zealand have never played the world No. 23 Ecuador.

While the South Americans will feel at home in Sports Illustrated Stadium, after playing there 11 times, the NZ squad will play for the first time at the venue that hosts Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls.

Both teams have already qualified for next year’s Football World Cup and come into this game after playing friendlies last week – the All Whites faced Colombia and Ecuador took on Canada.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm.

All Whites: Max Crocombe, Kees Sims, Nik Tzanev, Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Francis de Vries, James McGarry, Storm Roux, Tommy Smith, George Stanger, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma, Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Ben Old, Owen Parker-Price, Alex Rufer, Sarpreet Singh, Marko Stamenić, Kosta Barbarouses, Andre de Jong, Eli Just, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine.

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Cristhian Loor, Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Felix Torres, Willian Pacho, Cristian Ramirez, Joel Ordonez, Jhoanner Chavez, Leonardo Realpe, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Kendry Paez, Alan Minda, John Yeboah, Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcivar, Yaimar Medina, Denil Castillo, Patrik Mercado, Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodriguez, Leonardo Campana, Nilson Angulo, John Mercado, Jeremy Arevalo.

