Hessian Minister President Boris Rhein presents the Broermann Medical Innovation Award

Dr. Carl June and Dr. Michel Sadelain honored for groundbreaking CAR-T cell research in cancer therapy

in prize money, awarded for the first time Titia große Broermann: “With the Broermann Medical Innovation Award, we want to make outstanding medical achievements visible – and honor those who, with courage, vision, and humanity, are shaping the medicine of tomorrow.”

WIESBADEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 18 November 2025 – At a festive ceremony in the Hessian State Chancellery, Dr. Carl June (University of Pennsylvania) and Dr. Michel Sadelain (Columbia University) were presented with the inaugural Broermann Medical Innovation Award by Minister President Boris Rhein.

With a €1 million endowment, the Broermann Award ranks among the world’s most prestigious medical honors. Founded by Dr. Bernard große Broermann, the visionary founder of the Asklepios Group, the award recognizes the pioneering achievements of the two scientists in developing CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of cancer.

In the presence of numerous representatives from science, politics, and society, Minister President Rhein honored the work of the award winners and their contribution to the treatment of cancer patients worldwide:

“With their work, Dr. Carl June and Dr. Michel Sadelain demonstrate the immense power that knowledge and passion can unleash. They have the potential to positively impact countless lives.” The head of government presented the Broermann Prize, worth a total of one million euros — one of the world’s most highly endowed awards of its kind praising their “groundbreaking work,” saying: “Dr. Carl June and Dr. Michel Sadelain show that knowledge can change lives and give people new hope for healing.” He further emphasized “The two prizewinners are inspiring role models through their attitude and dedication. With their insight that the immune system itself can become a weapon against cancer, they have opened a new chapter in cancer therapy.”

Prof. Dr. Werner Seeger, Chair of the Broermann Award Jury, emphasized:

“Today’s award ceremony marks a milestone for medical science. Dr. Carl June and Dr. Michel Sadelain have fundamentally transformed cancer treatment through their work on CAR-T cell therapy. Their dedication and pioneering spirit embody the very essence of medical innovation that this award celebrates.”

Dr. Michel Sadelain, Director of the Columbia Initiative in Cell Engineering and Therapy (CICET), accepted the award on behalf of himself and his colleague Dr. Carl June, Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It is a great honor to receive this recognition together with my colleague Carl June,” said Dr. Sadelain. “We are delighted that our decades of work on CAR-T cell therapy are being recognized internationally. This award is both validation and inspiration to continue advancing our research and developing new treatment options for patients with life-threatening diseases. It is a tremendous motivation for our teams and a resolute dedication to bringing better therapies for patients worldwide.”

Titia Olivia große Broermann, shareholder of the Asklepios Kliniken Group, added:

“For me, this award is more than recognition of scientific excellence – it is a living legacy of my husband’s vision. Bernard große Broermann believed that health should not be left to fate but can be shaped through innovation and care. Today, scientists like Michel Sadelain and Carl June have made this conviction a reality. Their groundbreaking research has transformed medicine and given countless cancer patients new hope – and, in many cases, a new life. For that, we owe them deep gratitude and great respect.”

About the Research

Dr. Carl June and Dr. Michel Sadelain were honored for their pioneering role in the genetic engineering of T cells to specifically target and destroy cancer cells. Using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), these modified immune cells can identify cancer cells and eliminate them. CAR-T cell therapies have achieved remarkable success in treating leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, opening an entirely new chapter in cancer therapy.

About the Laureates

Dr. Carl June (born 1950, Denver, USA) received his M.D. from the Baylor College of Medicine, his Ph.D. from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and founded the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies (CCI) at the University of Pennsylvania in 1999. He currently holds the Richard W. Vague Professorship in Immunotherapy.

Dr. Michel Sadelain (born 1960, Paris, France) earned his M.D. from the University of Paris in 1984 and his Ph.D. from the University of Alberta in 1989. After postdoctoral research at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research (MIT), he joined the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York in 1994. He now leads the Columbia Initiative in Cell Engineering and Therapy (CICET), founded in 2024.

